Sabyasachi Das appointed as CEO of L&T EduTech

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has appointed Sabyasachi Das as Chief Executive of L&T EduTech, the company's new business initiative into virtual learning and capability building space. Das will lead the venture that will provide an industry-led, application-based, robust learning platform for students and aspiring professionals, strongly rooted in technology, which will straddle all engineering and key technology verticals, the company said in a statement.

''It is exciting to join such a big and reputed brand like L&T and to be given the reins to lead a new venture that aims to skill India's youth to enhance their employability,'' Das said.

''The L&T EduTech platform has been in the making for the last 18 months and with a rich repository of curated, rich, application-oriented content, we are now ready to take our offering to the market. With the kind of in-depth knowledge and wide experience that reside within L&T, our new business offers both students and professionals the opportunity to learn from the masters,'' he added. PTI SID SID ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)