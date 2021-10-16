Left Menu

HDFC Bank Q2 consolidated profit rises 18 pc to Rs 9,096 cr

16-10-2021
HDFC Bank Q2 consolidated profit rises 18 pc to Rs 9,096 cr
HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9,096 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The country's biggest private sector lender had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,703 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 41,436.36 crore from Rs 38,438.47 crore in July-September 2020, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

On a standalone basis, after providing Rs 3,048.3 crore for taxation, it earned a net profit of Rs 8,834.3 crore, an increase of 17.6 per cent over the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The bank had earned a net profit Rs 7,513.1 crore on standalone basis in the same quarter a year ago, the statement said.

Total income (standalone) grew to Rs 38,754.16 crore in the second quarter of FY2022 from Rs 36,069.42 crore in the year-ago quarter.

