Scindia virtually flags off Alliance Air flight connecting three northeastern cities
- Country:
- India
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday virtually flagged of an Alliance Air flight that connects Kolkata with northeastern cities, including Guwahati, Aizawl and Shillong, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday.
The Alliance Air flight will traverse on Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizwal-Shillong route four days a week, the ministry's statement noted. Alliance Air will be operating this flight using its ATR-72 aircraft, it mentioned.
Scindia stated that most of the ATR-72 aircraft of Alliance Air are deployed on the northeastern routes.
''Today, we are further establishing seamless connectivity across entire northeast India by connecting four cities with one flight,'' he stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-Sabalenka tests positive for COVID-19, out of Indian Wells
India logs 22,842 new COVID-19 cases, 244 deaths in last 24 hours
Sports News Roundup: Afghan basketball star makes debut in Spain after leaving Kabul; Tennis-Sabalenka tests positive for COVID-19, out of Indian Wells and more
Audi expects all-new Q5 SUV to drive next phase of growth in India
Uttarakhand: Indian army recovers 4 bodies, rescues missing soldiers