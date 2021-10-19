Left Menu

Mzaalo powers entertainment on the go for Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Mercedes Benz

Mzaalo, a blockchain-based video streaming application in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem, has announced its association with Daimler India (DICV - BharatBenz) to offer seamless entertainment for all Bus travellers via the In-Bus Entertainment platform powered by Mojoboxx.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 12:04 IST
Mzaalo powers entertainment on the go for Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Mercedes Benz
Mzaalo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mzaalo, a blockchain-based video streaming application in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem, has announced its association with Daimler India (DICV - BharatBenz) to offer seamless entertainment for all Bus travellers via the In-Bus Entertainment platform powered by Mojoboxx. Passengers may now experience Unlimited Entertainment with Mzaalo's diverse content in Hindi and 9 other Indian languages, powered by Mojoboxx's innovative In-Bus Entertainment experience via Daimler India (DICV - BharatBenz). Users can simply access Mzaalo content by connecting to the entertainment section in the Bharat Bus Connect App on their mobile phones.

Mzaalo has over 12,000 movies, which includes the best of Bollywood films, regional cinema, original shows, music videos, and much more, to provide much-needed entertainment for on-the-go commuters. By delivering an unmatched travel entertainment experience, the relationship broadens Mzaalo's reach and enhances its engagement with on-the-go audiences. BharatBenz - a global manufacturer, operates numerous production facilities and service centers worldwide. It is a full-line bus supplier, with Mercedes-Benz, Setra, and BharatBenz brands covering every segment in the global bus market.

Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said, "We are excited to partner with Daimler India and offer premium content access to travellers anytime, anywhere. We have built Mzaalo with a consumer centric approach and this collaboration helps us broaden our digital footprint by offering unmatched travel entertainment experiences to users." Manoj Kumar Gupta, Founder, MojoBoxx added, "Looking at current times, Passengers enjoy BYOD contact less entertainment on-the-go more than ever. With Mzaalo's vast library of entertainment content available in 10 regional languages, the in-coach entertainment in the bus segment is all set to be transformed into a joyful experience."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021