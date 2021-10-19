Left Menu

2 labourers die of electrocution after coming in contact with solar panel

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 19-10-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 15:10 IST
2 labourers die of electrocution after coming in contact with solar panel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two labourers died of electrocution in Bisalpur road here after coming in contact with a solar panel following heavy rains, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (city) Ravindra Kumar said two labourers -- Shekhan Khan (40) and Bobby (35) -- were working in an under-construction colony on Sunday and got injured due to electrocution.

Both were taken to a private hospital, where they died late on Monday night, the police officer said, adding the bodies have been handed over to their kin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

