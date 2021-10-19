2 labourers die of electrocution after coming in contact with solar panel

Two labourers died of electrocution in Bisalpur road here after coming in contact with a solar panel following heavy rains, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (city) Ravindra Kumar said two labourers -- Shekhan Khan (40) and Bobby (35) -- were working in an under-construction colony on Sunday and got injured due to electrocution.

Both were taken to a private hospital, where they died late on Monday night, the police officer said, adding the bodies have been handed over to their kin.

