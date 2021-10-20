Left Menu

The celebrated Author, Sabarna Roy, is coming up with two different titles in November 2021

The celebrated author, Sabarna Roy, is coming up with two books in November 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 13:19 IST
The celebrated Author, Sabarna Roy, is coming up with two different titles in November 2021
Books authored by Sabarna Roy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The celebrated author, Sabarna Roy, is coming up with two books in November 2021. One is a technical book, his third along with his co-authors, and the other is a literary work, his eighth literary work.

The literary work is titled: A Marriage, an Affair, and a Friendship. This is a story where Rahul, Paromita, Suroma and Samaresh bisect and intersect boundaries of marriage, affair, and friendship, evolving into an intriguing cocktail and mix of human relationship. Sabarna Roy looks at a marriage, an affair, and a friendship in a very in-teresting, and a fast-paced prose and gravitates to the idea of an open marriage in a modernist setting. It is a highly enjoyable read that strikes at our prejudices and regressive thoughts in a subtle and fleeting manner. A must read. True to his style, Sabarna experiments within the format of prose writing inside a single piece of novella. A starkly visual human drama!

The technical book is titled: Emerging Environmental Technologies and Policies. Emerging Environmental Technologies and Policies deals with five intriguing subjects: Comparison between conventional sewer system by way of gravity sewer collection, pressurized piped sewerage transmission and vacuum piped sewerage transmission; water and circular economy; continuous 24x7 smart water supply projects; comparative study on ZLD and MLD for wastewater management, and irrigation efficiencies for canal-based system and pipeline system.

This is a practicing manual for the critical thinkers in the field of environment dealing with water, wastewater, and irrigation. The authors while dealing with such complex topics have balanced the language with lucidity, diagrams, and flow charts to make the subject even comprehensible and interesting to a lay reader. Sabarna has been awarded the Literoma Laureate Award in 2019, Literoma Star Achiever Award 2020, Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 - 2018 won the best book of the year 2019, the A List Award for excellence in fiction by the NewsX Media House, Certificate for The Real Super Heroes for spreading a spirit of positivity and hope during the COVID-19 Pandemic from Forever Star India Award 2020, and the Certificate for Participation in the Indo Russian Friendship Celebration 2020, the Literoma Golden Star Award 2020: Lifetime Achievement, and the Certificate of Appreciation for featuring in the Hall of Fame of Literoma International Symposium on Literature & Festival 2020, and the Times Eminent Writer of the Year award by The Times of India Group in Kolkata in February 2021.

Sabarna is one of the winners of the Champions of Change 2020 Award given out by Interactive Forum on Indian Economy supported by Government of India. Sabarna is one of the recipients of Economic Times News Makers 2021 (Eastern Region), Top 10 Most Influential Business Leaders of 2021 given out by Business World and ANI in association with the Indian Alert and Times Excellence Award 2021 in Indian Literature given out by the Times Group.

Very recently, the last literary work of Sabarna Roy, titled: Fractured Mosaic has been converted into an Amazon Audible book by the American elocutionist, Grant Tharp and released in the USA and UK markets. Earlier, Sabarna's two more literary works, Pentacles and Winter Poems were converted into Amazon Audible books by the Australian jazz singer, Colin Newcomer. Perhaps, Sabarna is the first author from the Eastern India whose book was converted into an Amazon Audible book in the year way back in 2014.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021