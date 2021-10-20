Left Menu

Michael Kors to launch MK My Way In-store pop-ups throughout India

Michael Kors is pleased to announce the launch of an exciting new pop-up store activation throughout India to celebrate MK My Way--the popular interactive experience that immerses customers in the luxe world of Michael Kors and lets them customize their Signature logo print handbags with their initials.

Michael Kors with Janhvi Kapoor. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Michael Kors is pleased to announce the launch of an exciting new pop-up store activation throughout India to celebrate MK My Way--the popular interactive experience that immerses customers in the luxe world of Michael Kors and lets them customize their Signature logo print handbags with their initials. The MK My Way activation will take place in stores with a colorful pop-up kiosk. Equal parts elevated and high-energy, the pop-up's countertop and facade is splashed with metallic hues and punctuated by oversized, graphic takes on the brand's Signature print.

After selecting their Signature print handbag, customers have the chance to have their bags hand-painted by Bangalore-based artist and illustrator Srishti Guptaroy (@srillustrator) with either their English/Hindi initials or with one of four unique motifs designed specifically for Diwali. As an extension of the in-store program, the motifs will also be made into gify stickers available for all Instagram users. Supplies are provided by Angelus Paints, a California paint company and world leader in luxury customization. To celebrate the launch, the brand has also created a digital campaign starring Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor).

The pop-up store activations will take place in several cities throughout India, including: Jio World Drive in Mumbai (from October 8--31)

DLF Emporio in Delhi (from October 11--31) UB City in Bangalore (from October 23--30)

Tatacliq Luxury (online) (from October 18--31) #MKMyWay

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

