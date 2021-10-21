Left Menu

ASEAN should rethink non-interference policy amid Myanmar crisis, Malaysia FM says

A non-political figure from Myanmar will be invited instead. The decision - which sources said was pushed by Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines - was a rare bold step for ASEAN, which has traditionally favoured consensus and engagement over criticism of member nations.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 21-10-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 10:47 IST
ASEAN should rethink non-interference policy amid Myanmar crisis, Malaysia FM says
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should rethink its decades-long policy of non-interference in the affairs of member states, amid a worsening human rights crisis in Myanmar, Malaysia's top diplomat said on Thursday. The 10-member bloc on Friday made an unprecedented move to exclude the leader of Myanmar's junta from an upcoming regional summit, over a lack of progress on a peace plan it agreed to with ASEAN in April. A non-political figure from Myanmar will be invited instead.

The decision - which sources said was pushed by Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines - was a rare bold step for ASEAN, which has traditionally favored consensus and engagement over criticism of member nations. Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said ASEAN should do some "soul-searching" on its non-interference policy, given deteriorating conditions in Myanmar, where more than 1,000 civilians have been killed in a crackdown on strikes and demonstrations since a Feb. 1 coup.

"I reminded the meeting (on Friday) that ASEAN is about 10 member states. As much as the issue in Myanmar is local and national, it has an impact on the region, and we should also recognize the concerns of the other nine member states," he told a virtual dialogue on human rights in Myanmar. "And I also stated the fact that we cannot use the principle of non-interference as a shield to avoid issues being addressed," he said, in a rare critique by an ASEAN foreign minister of one of the most valued parts of the bloc's code.

Saifuddin said non-interference had contributed to ASEAN's inability to make effective decisions quickly and suggested a move towards a new policy of constructive engagement or non-indifference. A junta spokesman has blamed ASEAN's decision on "foreign intervention", including by the United States and European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global
4
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021