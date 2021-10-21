Left Menu

China would welcome U.S. lifting of tariffs on some Chinese goods - commerce ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-10-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 13:07 IST
  • China

China would welcome a move by the United States to lift tariffs on some Chinese goods, Shu Jueting, spokesperson for the Commerce Ministry, said on Thursday.

China and the United States should work together to create conditions for implementation of phase one trade deal, Shu reiterated at a news conference.

