PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 15:56 IST
Sensex drops 336 pts; Nifty ends below 18,200
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 336.46 points on Thursday following losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys, and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index declined 336.46 points or 0.55 percent to 60,923.50. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 88.50 points or 0.48 percent to 18,178.10.

Asian Paints was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking around 5 percent, followed by Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Steel, TCS, and Dr. Reddy's.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, and NTPC were among the gainers.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, domestic headwinds like high valuations have become unsustainable and rising commodity inflation will impact the margins of firms.

''Sustained selling by institutions -- both DIIs and FIIs -- indicates that smart money regards the market as overheated and overvalued,'' he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul, and Tokyo ended in the red, while Shanghai was positive.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.12 percent to USD 84.86 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

