India Inc cheers 100-cr vaccine doses milestone

India Inc cheered as the country has achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, saying it will help place the economy on a high-growth path by attracting more investments.

CII President T V Narendran said unyielding efforts and sacrifices made by India's researchers, doctors, healthcare workforce, administrative teams and police personnel are extraordinary and laudable.

''This historic mission will help place the economy on a high-growth path and reinforce India's global leadership role,'' he added.

Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said, ''We are certain that after achieving the 100-crore mark, the pace for full vaccination of all eligible will pick up in the next few weeks and months. We would see further improvement in consumer confidence. However, we need to continue our vigil against the pandemic.'' Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of CII, said, ''The far-sighted leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi in the vaccination endeavour along with many economic reforms announced in this period make India attractive for investments and will catalyse its growth path.'' PTI RSN HRS hrs hrs

