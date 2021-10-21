Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:02 IST
Havells India shares tumble over 8 pc after Q2 earnings
Havells India Limited Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Thursday tumbled over 8 percent after the company reported a 7.34 percent decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2021.

The stock plunged 8.52 percent to close at Rs 1,285.60. During the day, it tanked 9.99 percent to Rs 1,264.85 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it tumbled 8.40 percent to close at Rs 1,288.50.

Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 7.34 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 302.39 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, compared to Rs 326.36 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose by 31.65 percent to Rs 3,238.04 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2,459.49 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

