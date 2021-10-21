Left Menu

Spain approves LaLiga selling future TV rights to more operators

The report issued by CNMC is non-binding, but LaLiga said it will analyse its recommendations, in a letter sent to Spanish football clubs and seen by Reuters. New tenders for five-year periods would allow more operators to purchase LaLiga's audiovisual content directly and enable more football fans to access the content with better conditions and prices, LaLiga noted in its letter.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:06 IST
Spain approves LaLiga selling future TV rights to more operators
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's market watchdog approved on Thursday the Spanish football league's proposal to sell television rights for future seasons to several operators but rejected the idea of four- or five-year contracts, in a move likely to disappoint LaLiga. LaLiga is preparing a tender to sell its TV rights in Spain from 2022 and has cast around for options varying from the current agreement, which gives operator Telefonica exclusivity for most of the major Spanish championship matches.

CNMC, the market regulator, said it "values positively the structure presented to commercialise the rights in different lots and options, as this can encourage more operators to participate and (favour) competition between them." "The possibility of submitting bids for a period of four and/or five seasons should be eliminated," the CNMC added in its statement.

Its overall approval opens the door for LaLiga to sell its TV rights to several companies. Telefonica declined to comment on the upcoming changes. The report issued by CNMC is non-binding, but LaLiga said it will analyse its recommendations, in a letter sent to Spanish football clubs and seen by Reuters.

New tenders for five-year periods would allow more operators to purchase LaLiga's audiovisual content directly and enable more football fans to access the content with better conditions and prices, LaLiga noted in its letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021