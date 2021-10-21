Ivanti to increase headcount to over 2,000 in two years

Ivanti, the automation platform that manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge, on Thursday announced an aggressive recruitment plan by adding 1,500 people over the next two years.

The US-headquartered company aims to increase its headcount to over 2,000 from the present 500 over the next two years and a major portion of the employees would be for the company's operations in Hyderabad.

Ivanti said in the last 12 months of operations it acquired - MobileIron, a leading provider of mobile-centric unified endpoint management solutions, secure access and mobile security solutions provider Pulse Secure, enterprise service management solutions provider Cherwell Software and risk-based vulnerability management system RiskSense.

All the acquisitions have been made to fuel the company's growth strategy, the company said.

''Our recent acquisitions have been in sync with our inorganic growth plans. We are at the inflection point in the company's business cycle, when we realised that to better serve our customers it is essential to have a larger bouquet of products and solutions, so that we are in the consideration set of large enterprises'', company President - Service Management Solutions Group and Chief Product Officer, Nayaki Nayyar said.

Ivanti, Senior Vice President of Security Products Srinivas Mukkamala said ''we are excited to work with experienced and talented professionals who have joined the Ivanti team from the acquisitions. By bringing these companies into Ivanti's portfolio, customers will improve productivity, profitability and ease of operating''.

''Our new offerings for the hybrid work environment will enable businesses to run seamlessly while reducing the risk of data breaches and simultaneously enhancing employee experiences...'', Mukkamala said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)