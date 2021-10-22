Left Menu

Nykaa acquires majority stake in Dot & Key

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:48 IST
Nykaa acquires majority stake in Dot & Key
  • Country:
  • India

Nykaa has acquired a majority stake in homegrown skincare brand Dot & Key, the first direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty brand acquired by the IPO-bound beauty and fashion e-commerce platform.

This is the first D2C (direct-to-consumer) beauty brand acquired by Nykaa and following this investment by Nykaa, Dot & Key will join Nykaa's stable of owned brands, Nykaa said in a statement on Friday.

While the company did not disclose the financial details, Nykaa's red herring prospectus (RHP) shows it purchased 3,35,000 equity shares from the existing shareholders of Dot & Key for about Rs 46.9 crore and further subscribed to 3,57,143 equity shares for a consideration of about Rs 50 crore.

''On September 28, 2021, our company acquired 51 per cent of the outstanding equity shares of Dot & Key Wellness Private Ltd (Dot & Key) through the subscription and purchase of equity shares.

''Following this investment, Dot & Key became one of our owned brands and this investment will allow us to expand our skincare, personal care and nutraceuticals offerings,'' it added.

In tranche 2, a consideration of up to Rs 153 crore will be made to acquire up to 49 per cent stake of the promoters during FY2025 depending on performance and valuation, it said.

Dot & Key, which offers premium skincare products across serums, toners, cleansers and face masks, became a subsidiary of the company on September 28, 2021, the RHP added.

Founded by Kolkata-based Suyash Saraf and Anisha Saraf, Dot & Key has recently expanded into nutraceuticals under the brand 'IKWI'.

''We are excited to bring Dot & Key into the Nykaa family in time to serve the demand in high-quality skincare by Indian consumers.

''Dot & Key's product range presents an exciting opportunity for Nykaa as it allows us to extend the brand's reach to a larger landscape of consumers and enter the nutraceutical space as well,'' Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said.

Dot & Key co-founder Suyash Saraf added that Nykaa's position in the beauty landscape in India and its resources will allow Dot & Key to grow further as a brand and scale to the next level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021