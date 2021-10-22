U.N. plane forced to abort landing in Ethiopian city of Mekelle due to government air strike -sources

A United Nations humanitarian plane was forced to abort its scheduled landing on Friday in the regional capital of the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia due to a government airstrike, two humanitarian sources in the country said.

The sources spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The government confirmed earlier that it had conducted an airstrike on Friday, the fourth day of aerial bombardments on the city of Mekelle this week as fighting has intensified between the central government and regional forces.

