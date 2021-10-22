Left Menu

Businesses are scaling to new heights through Astro Strategy

Additionally, Hiravs qualification in Electronics Engineering, Business Management and SAP certification has helped him understand the engineering of Man, Machinery, Money Material and how to utilize resources to reach the next potential of the business or brand.Hirav Shah combines his knowledge of astrology and business principles to create the analyzed strategies for his clients.

PTI | India | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:24 IST
Businesses are scaling to new heights through Astro Strategy
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • China

21st October 2021: Astro strategy is gaining momentum among business owners through implementing its approaches to create business plans in order to improve, innovate and grow their businesses. Astrology is the tool to explain the potential future which is used as the base for making long-term business plans and strategies. The process revolves around the business goal and then the work plan is strategized accordingly. Every aspect of the plan is analyzed and its efficiency is explained.

Business Astrologer and Astro Strategist Hirav Shah is one such renowned astrologer having an astounding global presence with his clients based across various business sectors. He is a man behind many successful brands and helped more than 25000 entrepreneurs in achieving desired success. He is the top influencer and advisor in the fields of Real Estate, Sports, Entertainment, Hollywood, Bollywood, Tourism, Hospitality, Corporate Business, Politics & more. Heconducts SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threat) analysis and the analysis of GAP between POTENTIAL and current ACHIEVEMENTS of existing business to give maximum FINANCIAL GAINS.

Emphasizing on the Astrology as a tool where one gets to know things in advance before making strategy; Mr. Shahsays, "Strategical, Moral and Astro Strategical support can increase productivity by 96%.Exponential Growth can be achieved when you know where you are, where you want to go, why you want it, what's the gap between your goal and your current situation and finally what are the chances to achieve your goal. Thus businesses gain certainility and can execute with more POTENTIAL! " Hirav Shah combines Business Principles with Astrology and brings strategic solutions to the table while maintaining absolute confidentiality. He gets the insights to maximize the profit of Movie Project, Real Estate Project, Sports Team, Education Institute, Hospitality, Restaurant, Salon or any existing business, new projects, takeovers or start-ups.

As a National Player in chess and qualified National player of Volleyball, For Hirav it's easy to evaluate the potential and weakness of the Business and also analyze and strategize for any size of project or Business with sporting spirit. Additionally, Hirav's qualification in Electronics Engineering, Business Management and SAP certification has helped him understand the engineering of Man, Machinery, Money & Material and how to utilize resources to reach the next potential of the business or brand.

Hirav Shah combines his knowledge of astrology and business principles to create the analyzed strategies for his clients. He has helped many businesses grow and prosper with his skills. From business setup to expansion, from investment to cost-cutting every part of the procedure is analyzed and strategized according to astrology.

For more details- Business@hiravshah.com https://hiravshah.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021