Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh polls: Priyanka Gandhi promises free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-10-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 10:30 IST
Uttar Pradesh polls: Priyanka Gandhi promises free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Making another poll promise ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided to people of the state if her party government is voted to power.

The Congress leader had flagged off her party's ''Pratigya Yatras'' from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Saturday with seven promises, including loan waiver for farmers and jobs to 20 lakh people if voted to power.

"Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP due to government neglect during the Corona period and now during the spread of fever. For ensuring good and cheap treatment, with the consent of the manifesto committee, the UP Congress has decided that if voted to power, our government will provide up to Rs 10 lakh for treatment of any disease," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Among the other promises made by the party are purchase of wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal and Rs 400 per quintal for sugarcane.

The party has also promised jobs to 20 lakh people, halving the electricity bill of all and a sum of Rs 25,000 to families who faced financial crunch amid the Covid crisis.

Besides the party has decided to give 40 per cent tickets to women in elections and smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and e-scooters to graduate girls if voted to power.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021