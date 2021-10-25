Left Menu

Kailash Gahlot inaugurates E-Auto Mela

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday inaugurated a seven-day E-Auto Mela, where prospective buyers can test-drive all the available vehicle models and explore the financing options, an official statement said.The mela, organised by the Delhi government, commenced at two locations here - Institute of Driving, Training and Research IDTR, Sarai Kale Khan and Loni.It will continue till October 31 from 9 am to 4 pm daily. The department has already received 6,352 applications as of October 25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 21:16 IST
Kailash Gahlot inaugurates E-Auto Mela
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@kgahlot)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday inaugurated a seven-day E-Auto Mela, where prospective buyers can test-drive all the available vehicle models and explore the financing options, an official statement said.

The mela, organised by the Delhi government, commenced at two locations here - Institute of Driving, Training and Research (IDTR), Sarai Kale Khan and Loni.

It will continue till October 31 from 9 am to 4 pm daily. The visiting prospective auto drivers will be able to see and test-drive all the available models of e-autos and explore the loan options available.

E-auto manufacturers Mahindra, Piaggio, ETO Motors and Saarthi, as well as financiers like Mahindra Finance, Bajaj Fincorp, Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), are participating in the mela, the statement said.

The experts at the mela will also guide the applicants on how to register for the e-autos and will brief them about the various environmental benefits, battery and charging, various maintenance, subsidies, interest relief, it added.

''Switching to non-polluting electric vehicles has been of highest priority to the government and to ensure Delhi is eased into this huge but crucial shift, we have also simplified the process of application and other formalities as much as possible.

"With over 1,400 autos reserved for women, this would be one of the biggest steps any city has taken in the direction of increasing the presence of women in public transport and overall women's safety,'' Gahlot said at the event.

He also interacted with female auto drivers during the event.

The Transport Department has already invited online applications for the registration of 4,261 e-autos.

The Delhi Government has especially reserved 33 per cent of the total registration -- 1,406 e-autos for women applicants.

The e-autos will be blue in colour in line with the electric buses soon to be inducted into the DTC fleet. However, the e-autos registered by a woman would be pink in colour. The department has already received 6,352 applications as of October 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021