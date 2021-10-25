Kailash Gahlot inaugurates E-Auto Mela

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday inaugurated a seven-day E-Auto Mela, where prospective buyers can test-drive all the available vehicle models and explore the financing options, an official statement said.

The mela, organised by the Delhi government, commenced at two locations here - Institute of Driving, Training and Research (IDTR), Sarai Kale Khan and Loni.

It will continue till October 31 from 9 am to 4 pm daily. The visiting prospective auto drivers will be able to see and test-drive all the available models of e-autos and explore the loan options available.

E-auto manufacturers Mahindra, Piaggio, ETO Motors and Saarthi, as well as financiers like Mahindra Finance, Bajaj Fincorp, Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), are participating in the mela, the statement said.

The experts at the mela will also guide the applicants on how to register for the e-autos and will brief them about the various environmental benefits, battery and charging, various maintenance, subsidies, interest relief, it added.

''Switching to non-polluting electric vehicles has been of highest priority to the government and to ensure Delhi is eased into this huge but crucial shift, we have also simplified the process of application and other formalities as much as possible.

"With over 1,400 autos reserved for women, this would be one of the biggest steps any city has taken in the direction of increasing the presence of women in public transport and overall women's safety,'' Gahlot said at the event.

He also interacted with female auto drivers during the event.

The Transport Department has already invited online applications for the registration of 4,261 e-autos.

The Delhi Government has especially reserved 33 per cent of the total registration -- 1,406 e-autos for women applicants.

The e-autos will be blue in colour in line with the electric buses soon to be inducted into the DTC fleet. However, the e-autos registered by a woman would be pink in colour. The department has already received 6,352 applications as of October 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)