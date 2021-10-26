Left Menu

Kirtilals launches its Exclusive Bridal Collection in Chennai

Kirtilals, a premium fine diamond and gold jewellery brand, esteemed by its patrons for quality and trust, launched its Exclusive Bridal Diamond Jewellery Collection at their Chennai Alwarpet Showroom.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-10-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 13:51 IST
Kirtilals launches its Exclusive Bridal Collection in Chennai
Kirtilals bridal collection launch. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kirtilals, a premium fine diamond and gold jewellery brand, esteemed by its patrons for quality and trust, launched its Exclusive Bridal Diamond Jewellery Collection at their Chennai Alwarpet Showroom. Actress Sanchita Shetty launched the collection & graced the occasion followed by a fashion sequence unveiling their festive collection.

Kirtilals have crafted timeless traditional and contemporary designs to commemorate the big day. This bridal collection, with its unique design, is handcrafted with precision. Each piece in this collection represents elite quality and intricate craftsmanship. With the collection consisting of exclusive designs in Necklace, Haram, Bangles, Earrings and Waist Belt, will pave the way for customers to witness and access a wide range of jewellery pieces to decide on, along with festive offer of Rs.10,000 off per carat on 80 years of Kirtilals quality diamonds.

Speaking on the occasion, Suraj Shantakumar, Director - Business Strategy, Kirtilals said, "It gives me immense pleasure to launch our new Bridal jewellery collection in this occasion. Kirtilals has always been one of the most preferred bridal jewellery brand and we are happy to associate with Madras Bridal Fashion Show. Fashion shows are a channel of communication & is a form of expression for both creator and wearer. It helps in creating interest among the public to spread awareness about new designs & styles. We are confident that our new bridal designs which is intricately crafted create interest to the customers & adds value to the show." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021