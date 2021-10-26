UTI AMC appoints Anurag Mittal as VP, deputy-head of fixed income

UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC) on Tuesday said it has appointed Anurag Mittal as executive vice-president and the deputy head of fixed income for its mutual fund operations.

The appointment came into effect from Monday, the asset management company said in a statement.

Mittal joined UTI AMC with over a decade of experience in the fund management, dealing and research. He previously held the office of Associate Director at IDFC Asset Management Company and managed key IDFC debt mutual fund schemes. Prior to this, he was associated with HDFC Asset Management Company and Axis Asset Management Company.

