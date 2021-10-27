Left Menu

Income tax refunds of Rs over 1 lakh cr issued during this fiscal: CBDT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:16 IST
Income tax refunds of Rs over 1 lakh cr issued during this fiscal: CBDT
  • Country:
  • India

Refunds of over Rs 1,02,952 crore have been issued to the taxpayers during the current financial year, the CBDT said on Wednesday.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the Income Tax Department.

This figure includes income tax refunds of Rs 27,965 crore in 76,21,956 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 74,987 crore in 1,70,424 cases, according to an official Twitter post.

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,02,952 crore to more than 77.92 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 25th October, 2021.'' ''This includes 46.09 lakh refunds of AY (assessment year) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 6,657.40 crore,'' the Income Tax Department tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021