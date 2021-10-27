Income tax refunds of Rs over 1 lakh cr issued during this fiscal: CBDT

Refunds of over Rs 1,02,952 crore have been issued to the taxpayers during the current financial year, the CBDT said on Wednesday.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the Income Tax Department.

This figure includes income tax refunds of Rs 27,965 crore in 76,21,956 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 74,987 crore in 1,70,424 cases, according to an official Twitter post.

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,02,952 crore to more than 77.92 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 25th October, 2021.'' ''This includes 46.09 lakh refunds of AY (assessment year) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 6,657.40 crore,'' the Income Tax Department tweeted.

