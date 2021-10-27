Left Menu

Reliance General Insurance Q2 net up 18 pc to Rs 73 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd (RGI) on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 73.34 crore for the quarter ended September 2021. The insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 62.19 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, the profit was down sequentially from Rs 75.78 crore in the June 2021 quarter. Total income of the company rose to Rs 199.70 crore during July-September period of FY22, as against Rs 193.22 crore in the year-ago quarter, RGI said in a regulatory filing. Final dividend of Rs 0.04 per equity share for FY21 has been accounted for during the September 2021 quarter, it added. The company further said its board of directors during its meeting on Wednesday noted the resignation, dated September 14, 2021, of Mohan Khandekar as the company secretary and chief compliance officer. He will be serving his notice period, it added.

