Left Menu

Shell earnings hit FTSE 100; Lloyds, WPP shine

UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday, led by oil major Royal Dutch Shell after it missed quarterly profit estimates, but forecast-beating earnings from Lloyds Banking Group and ad firm WPP checked overall declines.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 13:03 IST
Shell earnings hit FTSE 100; Lloyds, WPP shine
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday, led by oil major Royal Dutch Shell after it missed quarterly profit estimates, but forecast-beating earnings from Lloyds Banking Group and ad firm WPP checked overall declines. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 fell 0.1% by 0721 GMT, with Shell declining 1.7% after its third-quarter adjusted earnings came in below an analysts' forecast.

The decline in profit came as hedge fund Third Point built a large stake and called on the oil major to split into multiple companies to increase its performance and market value. Lloyds gained 2.1% after beating analyst estimates for third-quarter results as Britain's economy rebounded from pandemic lockdowns.

WPP climbed 3.6% as the world's biggest advertising company lifted its full-year underlying net sales guidance again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021