TCI Q2 net profit rises two-fold to Rs 76 cr

Transport Corporation of India (TCI), the country's leading integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider, has reported a two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 76.16 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit from ordinary activities after tax of Rs 37.27 crore in the year-ago period, TCI has said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period increased to Rs 828.06 crore over Rs 703.45 crore in the year-ago period.

''The demand for our coastal and rail multi-modal end-to-end solutions witnessed momentum enabling customers to save on their carbon footprint. We see an upward swing for 3PL and warehousing services as customers push for efficiencies and integrated single-window solutions across the value chain,'' Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI said.

''Moving ahead, as corporate investment cycle kick starts, government investments increase and higher consumption growth; TCI will be able to leverage its network to its advantage,'' he said.

