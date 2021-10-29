Left Menu

Eris Lifesciences Q2 net profit up 10 pc to Rs 118 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:54 IST
New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Drug firm Eris Lifesciences on Friday reported a 9.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.4 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 107.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Eris Lifesciences said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 359.7 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 330 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

''Our branded formulations business has outperformed the market growth by nearly 50 per cent since pre-pandemic times, driven by strong growths in our cardio-metabolic, VMN and CNS therapies,'' Eris Lifesciences Chairman & MD Amit Bakshi said.

The company's focus on building strong brands in fast growing therapies coupled with several patent expiration opportunities will enable it to sustain this growth trajectory, he added.

Shares of Eris Lifesciences closed at Rs 817.30 apiece on BSE, up 4.44 per cent over previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

