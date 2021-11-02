Jivika Naturals' organic products are available in 500+ retail stores in India

Left Menu

Jivika Naturals, India's largest online organic food brand, has spread its wings across the country, with its wholesome, nutritious, chemical-free, and organic products available in over 500 retail outlets.

Jivika Naturals. Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2 (ANI/PNN): Jivika Naturals, India's largest online organic food brand, has spread its wings across the country, with its wholesome, nutritious, chemical-free, and organic products available in over 500 retail outlets. To add to their current catalogue range, Jivika Naturals is planning to launch several herbal juices; superfoods like Kashmiri Chilli, Nizamabad Haldi, and daily healthy snacking essentials. As a part of celebrating chemical-free and healthy Diwali, the brand is offering a massive discount of 22% (17% off and 5% cash-back on a purchase of Rs 1449).

"With everyone going for organic and natural products these days, Jivika Naturals has been producing what the market needs and demands. The brand produces wholesome, nutritious, chemical-free, organic products. All our products, from A2 desi cow ghee to cold-pressed unrefined oils to natural sweeteners, are made per the Vedic procedures," said a company spokesperson. The brand has a presence in over 500 retail outlets, including some leading retail stores across India like Nature's Basket, Modern Bazaar, Dorabjees, VIjetha, Modern Bazaar, Baniya Ki Dukaan, Ratnadeep, Balaji Grand Bazaar, Lakshyas, and many more.

Rahul Patel, a Gujarati settled in Hyderabad, founded Jivika Naturals in 2016 to provide healthy and organic food products in every Indian kitchen. A team of passionate people runs Jivika Naturals, and that the brand is part of many welfare activities. Jivika Naturals, with a mission to uplift the neglected nomadic groups (cowherds), has been running the Jivika Cow Foundation programme to provide a portion of the brand's earning towards the welfare of the cows, cowherds, and their families. Besides, Jivika Naturals provide employment opportunities to empower women who are underprivileged, old or require means to support themselves, making them financially independent. Additionally, some of the annual company profits go to several non-profit organisations.

