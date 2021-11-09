Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL28 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty decline on profit booking in financials, FMCG stocks Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex declined by 112 points on Tuesday due to profit booking in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance despite a positive trend in global markets.

DEL19 BIZ-SINGH-RENEWABLE ENERGY India to achieve 50 pc clean energy share, 500 GW RE capacity targets before 2030 deadline: Singh New Delhi: India will easily achieve the target of 50 per cent share of energy from non-fossil fuels and also the 500-gigawatt (GW) renewable energy capacity before the deadline of 2030 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh.

DEL34 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee pairs early gains; settles almost flat at 74.02 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee pared initial gains to settle marginally up by 1 paisa at 74.02 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a lacklustre trend in domestic equities.

DEL17 BIZ-TAX-RETURN Over 2.38 cr ITRs for FY21 filed: I-T dept New Delhi: Over 2.38 crore income tax returns have been filed for 2020-21 fiscal so far, the I-T department said on Tuesday.

DCM28 BIZ-RBI-DINERS CLUB RBI lifts restrictions on Diners Club International; allows onboarding of new customers Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday lifted restrictions on Diners Club International and allowed it to onboard new domestic customers.

DCM43 BIZ-RESULTS-LD MAHINDRA M&M sees over 8-fold jump in Q2 profit to Rs 1,432 cr New Delhi: Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday reported an over eight-fold increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,432 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales albeit semiconductor shortage affecting vehicle production.

DCM45 BIZ-PAYTM-IPO Paytm's Rs 18,300 cr IPO subscribed 48% on Day-2 New Delhi: Paytm's Rs 18,300-crore IPO was subscribed 48 per cent on Tuesday, with one more day to go for bidding to close for India's largest public issue to date.

DCM33 BIZ-CONSTRUCTION-BANK GUARANTEE Govt frames rules for release of 75 pc of amount stuck in arbitration in construction sector New Delhi: To address liquidity issues facing the construction sector, the government has framed rules that will allow for the release of 75 per cent of the amount to contractors against a bank guarantee in cases where a department has challenged an arbitral award.

DCM22 BIZ-GOYAL-SERVICES Opening up legal services sector to benefit Indian lawyers: Goyal New Delhi: Opening up of the domestic legal services sector will benefit Indian lawyers as they would get huge opportunities in countries like Europe, Australia and America, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)