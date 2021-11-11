Left Menu

British envoy says travel restrictions row happened due to 'transition' in UK policy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:42 IST
British envoy says travel restrictions row happened due to 'transition' in UK policy
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the resolution of the UK-India travel restrictions row, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Thursday rejected claims that there was any racism angle to it and asserted that it happened due to the ''transition'' in the UK travel policy.

He also said that the centre of the world is coming to India and the Euro-centric world is coming to an end.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit, he said the AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) alliance, a trilateral security partnership, signifies Britain's commitment to the Indo-Pacific Region and to keep it open and secure.

On whether AUKUS complements the Quad, the British envoy called it another addition to the global patchwork of institutions. The Quad is a grouping comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia.

The AUKUS should compliment the Quad, Ellis added.

Asked about the British seemingly taking a skeptical view of India's vaccination programme, he said, ''I completely reject it.'' ''India's vaccine programme is absolutely fantastic. Now about over a billion vaccines delivered, that is an astonishing achievement,'' he asserted and pointed out that 80 per cent of those vaccines are the result of the UK-India cooperation -- Covishield. ''Worth remembering the story of Covishield -- British government funded, researched by one of the greatest universities of the world at Oxford. The absolute quality of the people at Oxford that they went to the people of a commercial firm and said that if we are going to produce a vaccine, it has to be done at cost not profit, a rare thing to do. More impressively, the company, AstraZeneca, says we agree,'' he said.

Putting an end to the vaccine certification row, the UK on October 7 announced that Indians, fully vaccinated with Covishield vaccine, will no longer require to undergo quarantine on their arrival in Britain from October 11.

On the row over the recognition of Covishield, Ellis said the UK did recognize the vaccine and made it ''abundantly clear''.

''What is happening that all countries, including India, are making a transition in their rules for travel. Travel in the pandemic is a complicated thing as we have all learnt. We (the UK) were shifting from a rule based on which country you are coming from to what you have been double jabbed with,'' he said, explaining the reasons that led to the row.

Asked about what he would say to those calling the British action racist and patronizing, Ellis's said, ''That it isn't and it never was.'' He went on to name Indian-origin British ministers such as Rishi Sunak and Priti Patel to underline that ''India is creating an enormous success story in the UK''.

Describing the vaccine certification row as a ''ruffle'', he said it was mainly the result of a transition in travel policy which India then reciprocated.

''We recognized Covishield, we are recognizing Covaxin for the purpose of people coming into the country. We would now like to end restraints on travel which limit the number of flights between UK and India which we would like to increase, we want to enable British citizens to join the citizens of every other country in the world in getting e-visas as that will attract tourist and investment into India,'' the British envoy here said.

On whether the matter could have been handled better, he said everything can be handled better and added that ''we should have been clearer at the start that Covishield was recognized'' as part of the various Astrazeneca vaccines around the world. ''If we would have said that on the day of the start of the change in policy, people here would have understood,'' he said.

The UK recognised Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India but retained the 10-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated travellers from India.

The move did not provide any relief from quarantine rules for Indian travellers vaccinated with two doses of Covishield.

Later, British officials said the UK has issues with India's vaccine certification process and not with the Covishield vaccine.

However, the UK then decided to scrap tough COVID-19 quarantine travel rules for 47 destinations, including India.

Following this, India also withdrew the reciprocal Covid checks and restrictions it had imposed on those arriving from the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021