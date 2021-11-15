Left Menu

Beijing Stock Exchange kicks off trading with mixed performance

China's Beijing Stock Exchange kicked off trading on Monday, with performance of the first batch of 81 stocks mixed. The Beijing Stock Exchange started trading just two months after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced plans for the new bourse, which is designed to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-11-2021 07:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 07:18 IST
Beijing Stock Exchange kicks off trading with mixed performance
  • Country:
  • China

China's Beijing Stock Exchange kicked off trading on Monday, with performance of the first batch of 81 stocks mixed. Ten stocks that recently conducted initial public offerings on the bourse surged, with the top gainer rising more than 500% in early trading.

The other 71 stocks that were transferred from the "Select Tier" of the "New Third Board" were more muted. The Beijing Stock Exchange started trading just two months after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced plans for the new bourse, which is designed to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021