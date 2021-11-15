Left Menu

Equity benchmark indices close in green, Sensex up by 32 points

Indian equity market closed in green on Monday as the healthcare sector shares gained.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:06 IST
Equity benchmark indices close in green, Sensex up by 32 points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Indian equity market closed in green on Monday as the healthcare sector shares gained. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 32.02 points or 0.05 per cent, while the Nifty 50 gained by 6.70 points or 0.04 per cent.

Among stocks, the top gainer was the Power Grid Corp, which surged 3.46 per cent to Rs 188.30, followed by ITC up by 2.12 per cent to Rs 238.05 per share. Asian Paints, Nestle and Kotak Mahindra also traded with a positive bias today.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel cracked by 3.24 per cent, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) down by 1.19 per cent and State Bank of India (SBI) by 0.89 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

