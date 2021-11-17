Left Menu

Cipla introduces portable wireless spirometer for diagnosis of COPD, asthma

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 12:04 IST
Cipla introduces portable wireless spirometer for diagnosis of COPD, asthma
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Cipla_Global)
  • Country:
  • India

Drug major Cipla on Wednesday said it has launched the country's first pneumotach-based portable wireless spirometer for diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and asthma.

With the introduction of Spirofy, the company intends to revolutionize obstructive airway disease (OAD) diagnosis, in line with its ambition to strengthen its position as the lung leader in the country, Cipla said in a statement.

''Cipla has been steadfastly focused on addressing the world's growing respiratory disease burden, and with this launch, we see ourselves steadily advancing to combat chronic respiratory ailments like COPD. ''The Spirofy launch aims to help doctors across the country to improve the lives of patients through accurate and affordable diagnosis,'' Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra noted.

Currently, COPD remains the second most common cause of death in India after heart diseases, where India alone bears 32 percent of the global COPD burden.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker said that Spirofy is a result of five years of meticulous in-house research and the advanced device ensures high result accuracy and individual patient safety using bacterial viral filters.

The Spirofy is entirely wireless with good battery backup, making it suitable for use in outdoor camps, remote areas with power shortages, or simply providing physicians' flexibility and ease of use.

The device generates reports in real-time, which can be printed using a portable wireless thermal printer instantly, or a pdf version can be shared on the phone.

Cipla said it will undertake the training of physicians in the interpretation of spirometry results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021