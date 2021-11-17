Left Menu

Bullet train: Palghar collector's proposal to pay `consent bonus' for land approved

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:47 IST
Bullet train: Palghar collector's proposal to pay `consent bonus' for land approved
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A proposal to pay additional compensation for speeding up land acquisition for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been approved, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The district lays north of Mumbai, bordering on Gujarat.

District Collector Dr. Manik Gursal said he had suggested that an additional 25 percent sum be paid over and above the compensation award to those who consent to give land for the project.

The Prime Minister's Office accepted the proposal within two weeks of its submission, he told PTI.

He also shared a letter received from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) which is executing the project.

The proposal for payment of additional compensation of 25 percent over the compensation as ''consent bonus'' has been reviewed and approved by the ''Competent Authority'', the letter said.

A total of 150 hectares of land is needed for the project in the district, of which 30 hectares have been acquired, Gursal said.

The possibility of invoking the Railway Act to acquire land was also being examined in some cases, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021