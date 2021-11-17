Bullet train: Palghar collector's proposal to pay `consent bonus' for land approved

A proposal to pay additional compensation for speeding up land acquisition for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been approved, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The district lays north of Mumbai, bordering on Gujarat.

District Collector Dr. Manik Gursal said he had suggested that an additional 25 percent sum be paid over and above the compensation award to those who consent to give land for the project.

The Prime Minister's Office accepted the proposal within two weeks of its submission, he told PTI.

He also shared a letter received from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) which is executing the project.

The proposal for payment of additional compensation of 25 percent over the compensation as ''consent bonus'' has been reviewed and approved by the ''Competent Authority'', the letter said.

A total of 150 hectares of land is needed for the project in the district, of which 30 hectares have been acquired, Gursal said.

The possibility of invoking the Railway Act to acquire land was also being examined in some cases, he added.

