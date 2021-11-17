Internshala launches Meri First Internship - exclusive opportunities for first and second year students

17th November 2021, New Delhi: The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has launched a new initiative, ‘Meri First Internship’. The initiative offers exclusive internship opportunities for the first and second year students of India. The interested students can apply to the internships by 23rd November 2021. Under this initiative, the first and second year students will be able to find their first internships in profiles including but not limited to content writing, social media marketing, data entry, human resources, business development, sales, general management, client servicing, and marketing. These internships do not require proficiency in job-specific skills and the aspiring candidates will be able to apply to and perform during these internships with their existing skills which they have learnt during their schooling and early college days like written and verbal communication, organisational skills, and tech-savviness. In addition to gaining their first internship experience and learning new skills, the selected candidates will also earn an assured stipend. The highest stipend offered in this initiative is INR 15,000 per month. The aspiring candidates will also receive an internship and resume guide from Internshala in order to help them with their internship application journey. On the launch of the Meri First Internship initiative, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “The increasing popularity of internships among Indian students is encouraging them to start their professional journey as early as they can. Pursuing their first internship in the initial years of their under graduation allows them to explore various careers before finding their true calling, learn new skills, gain professional experience, and become financially independent. Our initiative — Meri First Internship aims to fuel this demand among the aspiring students and offer them the right opportunities to begin their internship journey”. For more information or to apply to your first internship, visit: https://bit.ly/1st-Iship PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)