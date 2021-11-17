Tech will make it easier for organisations to achieve their diversity, inclusion goals: Report

A number of organisations believe that technology will make it easier for them to achieve their diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) goals, according to a survey commissioned by Intel.

The survey found that the pandemic has been a catalyst for businesses to re-imagine the workplace model and adapt to new ways of working.

Over 80 per cent of the business leaders surveyed in India said these workplace disruptions caused by the pandemic have had a ''positive impact on DE&I in their organisation'', demonstrating how remote workspaces and hybrid work models have been successful for achieving DE&I goals.

Further, 71 per cent said their organisation has significantly adapted DE&I initiatives for a hybrid workforce.

''Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the core of Intel's business, purpose and culture and technology is the driving force that binds them together.

''This survey sheds light on the fact that with the right mindset and a culture that promotes employee wellbeing and technology, we can accelerate the journey toward a more diverse and inclusive workforce,'' Intel India Senior Director HR Anjali Rao said.

As organisations plan for the next phase of work — whether remote, in-person, or hybrid — leaders need to continue thinking differently about DE&I, she added.

''Intel is committed to driving inclusion within our organisation, as well as in the industry,'' she said.

Intel commissioned a global survey of over 3,000 business leaders across 17 countries to hear a first-person point of view on the state of DE&I. In India, the findings reveal the perspectives of more than 200 business leaders across the country on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on achieving their goals and how they plan to build inclusive and diverse companies going forward.

About 94 per cent of respondents with a hybrid workforce in India agreed that technology will make it easier to achieve their DE&I goals, highlighting its importance.

Over half (51 per cent) of respondents said that exploring how technology might help bolster their DE&I commitments is one of their top-three priorities in the next 12 months, it added.

About 66 per cent said remote working and digitalisation has made it easier to hire from underrepresented groups, and 57 per cent said that the acceleration of digital transformation spurred by the pandemic has encouraged the adoption of new tools that will support inclusivity.

About 36 per cent of business leaders said there's room for their company to invest more in systems and initiatives that promote DE&I.

In terms of barriers to success, 45 per cent said a lack of investment in the tools and technologies to innovate is key challenge that could prevent their company from reaching its DE&I goals.

About 50 per cent said more employee training, development and support is critical in helping their business reach its DE&I goals, and 63 per cent said they believe that more awareness and inclusive language in products and documentation could help businesses achieve their DE&I goals.

