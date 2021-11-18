Left Menu

eBikeGo acquires manufacturing rights of e-trike Velocipedo from Torrot

With electric, digitally connected capabilities, three-wheelers will further emerge as the most preferred urban mobility paradigm around the world and will empower every consumer, Khan added.Velocipedo will be produced in three basic models a personal vehicle, Trick Taxi and a cargo vehicle in Pune from early next year, the company said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 14:24 IST
eBikeGo acquires manufacturing rights of e-trike Velocipedo from Torrot
  • Country:
  • India

Electric mobility startup eBikeGo on Thursday announced that it has acquired the rights to manufacture smart e-trike 'Velocipedo' of Spanish automotive company Torrot in India. With this, eBikeGo now plans to enter the luxury electric three-wheeler industry and aims to manufacture these scooters (tricycles), the startup said in a release. Velocipedo is a smart electric trike that looks like a tadpole tricycle, equipped with two front wheels and one rear wheel and is a completely unique concept of a three-wheeled, electric, networked vehicle that is destined to revolutionise urban travel.

It has a carbon fibre roof that serves as a roll cage for its two occupants.

This acquisition will address a niche in the Indian mobility sector, particularly in the electric vehicle segment, eBikGo said. Velocipedo is meant to provide all of the benefits of an e-scooter to the consumers but in a more secure and handy way, as per the release. “We are happy to have acquired one of the leading international automotive companies for the manufacturing of e-Trike Velocipedo in the Indian Market, pertaining to the requirement of Indian consumers and infrastructure. This acquisition will put the Indian EV industry on the global map,” said Irfan Khan, Founder-CEO, eBikeGo. The future of mobility is electric and the post-COVID, the world presents an opportunity for us to accelerate the adoption of e-mobility globally, he said. With electric, digitally connected capabilities, three-wheelers will further emerge as the most preferred urban mobility paradigm around the world and will empower every consumer,” Khan added.

Velocipedo will be produced in three basic models: a personal vehicle, Trick Taxi and a cargo vehicle in Pune from early next year, the company said. The basic model can accommodate two people.

The vehicle has a top speed of 95 Kmph and a range per charge of 200 kilometres. It can be fully charged in 1.5 hours (on 220V outlet), while the regenerative braking feature could add 10-20 per cent to the range, eBikeGo said. The 155 kg Velocipedo-C, which is intended for commercial use, has room only for the driver along with enough space to accommodate 70 kg of cargo. This model just has a basic windshield and it will require a helmet to operate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021