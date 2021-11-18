eBikeGo acquires manufacturing rights of e-trike Velocipedo from Torrot

Electric mobility startup eBikeGo on Thursday announced that it has acquired the rights to manufacture smart e-trike 'Velocipedo' of Spanish automotive company Torrot in India. With this, eBikeGo now plans to enter the luxury electric three-wheeler industry and aims to manufacture these scooters (tricycles), the startup said in a release. Velocipedo is a smart electric trike that looks like a tadpole tricycle, equipped with two front wheels and one rear wheel and is a completely unique concept of a three-wheeled, electric, networked vehicle that is destined to revolutionise urban travel.

It has a carbon fibre roof that serves as a roll cage for its two occupants.

This acquisition will address a niche in the Indian mobility sector, particularly in the electric vehicle segment, eBikGo said. Velocipedo is meant to provide all of the benefits of an e-scooter to the consumers but in a more secure and handy way, as per the release. “We are happy to have acquired one of the leading international automotive companies for the manufacturing of e-Trike Velocipedo in the Indian Market, pertaining to the requirement of Indian consumers and infrastructure. This acquisition will put the Indian EV industry on the global map,” said Irfan Khan, Founder-CEO, eBikeGo. The future of mobility is electric and the post-COVID, the world presents an opportunity for us to accelerate the adoption of e-mobility globally, he said. With electric, digitally connected capabilities, three-wheelers will further emerge as the most preferred urban mobility paradigm around the world and will empower every consumer,” Khan added.

Velocipedo will be produced in three basic models: a personal vehicle, Trick Taxi and a cargo vehicle in Pune from early next year, the company said. The basic model can accommodate two people.

The vehicle has a top speed of 95 Kmph and a range per charge of 200 kilometres. It can be fully charged in 1.5 hours (on 220V outlet), while the regenerative braking feature could add 10-20 per cent to the range, eBikeGo said. The 155 kg Velocipedo-C, which is intended for commercial use, has room only for the driver along with enough space to accommodate 70 kg of cargo. This model just has a basic windshield and it will require a helmet to operate.

