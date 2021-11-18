Dyninno Group Plans to Hire over 520 People in India in 2022

NEW DELHI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyninno, a global technology group of companies that operates in travel, finance, and entertainment in 50 markets, plans to increase its staff in India to over 640 employees by the end of 2022. The group launched in the country as Dyninno India in 2019 and continued hiring even during the pandemic. Dyninno India is expanding its presence by actively hiring for its information technology division – Dynatech.

Dynatech is Dyninno Group's IT and operating center. The division is responsible for functions from product development and design to technical support and maintenance for all Dyninno brands. Dyninno India plans to hire over 100 tech professionals for its IT division by 2022.

''We are growing rapidly in India and are looking to hire individuals who are keen to work on a diversified tech stack and large-scale global projects. We plan to scale our workforce to 10,000 travel agents and 1,000 IT professionals globally in the next three years. Dyninno's product line is based on cutting-edge technology and our entire IT competence is located in-house. We strongly believe in local talents.Our IT team is closely integrated with the business, where they develop products and brands that solve complex business challenges. The latest international conglomerates' expansion gave a boost to the competencies growth of the Indian professionals, and they can compete with the strongest professionals worldwide,'' says Alex Weinstein, founder, Dyninno Group.

Despite the pandemic, Dyninno India has continued to hire and plans to scale its workforce to around 120 employees by the end of 2021 at its office at DLF Cyber City in Gurugram. To accommodate its growing workforce, Dyninno India plans to shift to a workspace that is five timesbigger than its current office.

''We share common values and culture across our global offices. All our offices are designed keeping in mind the engagement and growth of our employees. Our India office will be spread across 52,000 square feet at DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, where our IT, sales, and support staff will work,'' says Aleksejs Histjajevs, Director, Dyninno India, adding that they are employing AI-enabled recruitment solutions to expand their team in India.

Besides India, Dyninno has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Egypt, Romania, Moldova, Latvia, Russia, and the Philippines. About Dyninno Group Dyninno is a group of companies providing products and services in the travel, finance, entertainment and technology sectors in 50 markets. It was founded in 2004 in San Francisco. 3,500 professionals work in the company around the world. Its offices are located in the USA, UK, Colombia, Latvia, Russia, Moldova, Romania, Egypt, and the Philippines. Its key brands include ASAP Tickets, International Travel Network, EcoFinance, CreditPlus, DynaPay, AllCasting, and KidsCasting. More information can be found at www.dyninno.com.

About Dyninno India Dyninno India is part of US-based Dyninno Group. Dyninno India began operations in 2019 at DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, Haryana. It operates in two sectors – Travel and Information Technology. The travel division operates in the B2B and B2C segments and provides a range of travel products and services to a global customer base. Dyninno India's IT division – Dynatech – acts as the IT and operating center for the entire Dyninno Group.

