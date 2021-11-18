Mexican economy expands 1.9% y/y in October, estimate shows

Mexico's economy expanded by 1.9% in October compared to the same month last year, as it continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a preliminary estimate Thursday from national statistics agency INEGI.

A breakdown of the INEGI agency's initial figures showed that secondary activities, which include manufacturing, increased by 1.3%, while tertiary activities, which encompasses the service sector, were up by 2%. In September, Latin America's second-largest economy grew by some 5% according to a preliminary estimate.

