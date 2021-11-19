Use of drones, paragliders banned in MBVV police limits of Maharashtra

The use of drones, paragliders, remote controlled micro light aircraft and air missiles have been banned in the limits of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, which comprises parts of Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, an official said. The commissionerate issued this prohibitory order under section 144 of the CrPC on Thursday. The order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (headquarters), Vijaykant Sagar, said, ''The use of drones, paragliders, remote controlled micro light aircraft and air missiles is banned in the limits of the MBVV police commissionerate.'' The order came into effect from November 17 and will remain in force till January 11 next year. The decision has been taken with a view to protect public life and property, the order said.

