Amazon Global Selling introduces regional language support for Indian sellers

With the launch of regional language experience, Indian entrepreneurs and micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can do everything - from registering with Amazon Global Selling to managing their orders, product pages, inventory and Seller Central - with ease and convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 19:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Amazon Global Selling, an ecommerce exports program that helps sellers take their business to the global markets, has introduced language support in Hindi and Tamil, allowing sellers in India to launch and manage their export businesses entirely in the regional languages.

"Establishing their businesses as a global brand and reaching millions of international customers is a dream for thousands of Indian sellers. However, one of the key challenges for many is the language barrier faced when setting up and managing account internationally," Amazon said.

In addition, sellers can now get assistance with their queries in Hindi and Tamil via Seller Support. The new feature is currently live for sellers selling on the Amazon.com marketplace and will soon be enabled for other global marketplaces as well.

With Amazon Global Selling, we are focused on making exports seamless for MSMEs from across India. As a part of this endeavor, we have launched regional language assistance in Hindi and Tamil to help sellers leverage ecommerce to sell internationally and create robust exports businesses.

Abhijit Kamra, Director - Global Trade, Amazon India

Sellers can switch to their preferred language by logging in to their Seller Central account. Once the language is changed, they can get seller support and view other pages as well.

