Man dies in truck-motorcycle accident in Thane

A 42-year-old man was killed after a container truck dashed into his motorcycle on GB Road in Thane city on Saturday, police said.A Kapurbawdi police station official identified the deceased as Anil Kumar and said the accident took place at around 3pm.Kumars motorcycle was hit by a truck proceeding from Panvel to Gujarat. A case is being registered, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-11-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 20:11 IST
A 42-year-old man was killed after a container truck dashed into his motorcycle on GB Road in Thane city on Saturday, police said.

A Kapurbawdi police station official identified the deceased as Anil Kumar and said the accident took place at around 3pm.

''Kumar's motorcycle was hit by a truck proceeding from Panvel to Gujarat. He was severely injured and was declared dead on arrival by doctors of a hospital in Kalwa. A case is being registered,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

