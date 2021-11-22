GRSE lays keel of civilian vessel for Guyana

Warship maker Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) forayed into an overseas civilian shipbuilding project for the South American nation of Guyana with the keel laying of an ocean-going passenger-cum-cargo vessel, an official said on Monday.

The 70-metre long vessel with a displacement of 1,700 tonnes is propelled by two diesel engines and can achieve a maximum speed of 15 knots, the GRSE official said.

''The ship has been fully designed by GRSE teams and can accommodate 294 passengers, including 14 crew members, along with 14 cars, 2 trucks, and 14 containers and cargo,'' he said.

Speaking on the occasion of the keel laying of the ship, chief guest Captain Stephen Thomas, Director General, Maritime Administration Department of Guyana, expressed satisfaction over the progress of the project.

“This project is a distinct enterprise for the Government of Guyana designed to provide smart transportation of passengers and cargo. Catering to the needs of our people, the vessel will prove to be an efficient mode of transport for the passengers and cargo movement in Guyana,'' he said.

Thomas said this cooperation with GRSE highlights the South American nation's stable and long-term relationship with India.

Rear Admiral V K Saxena, Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE said the ocean-going passenger-cum-cargo ferry vessel project provided the defence PSU an opportunity to leverage its expertise in design and ship construction.

''It showcases our shipbuilding prowess in the global arena,'' he said, according to a statement by GRSE.

Earlier this year, GRSE and the Transport and Harbours Department, Government of Guyana, signed the contract for construction of the vessel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)