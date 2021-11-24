Left Menu

Narayan Rane meets delegation from Trade Promotion Council of India

The delegation discussed ways to improve the presence of Indian products in international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 18:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for MSME, Shri Narayan Rane has called upon the Trade and Industry bodies to work together for improving the economic scenario in the country. Speaking to a delegation from Trade Promotion Council of India, which called upon the Minister today, he said, by working in similar direction, our industries can enhance their global competitiveness. The delegation discussed ways to improve the presence of Indian products in international markets.

(With Inputs from PIB)

