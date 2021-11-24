Left Menu

UK urges its nationals to leave Ethiopia now

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:55 IST
Britain on Wednesday called on its nationals to leave Ethiopia immediately due to an intensification of conflict in the East African country.

"In the coming days we may see the fighting move closer to Addis Ababa, which could severely limit options for British Nationals to leave Ethiopia," Britain's minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, said.

"Those who choose not to leave now should make preparations to shelter in a place of safety over the coming weeks. We cannot guarantee there will be options to leave Ethiopia in the future." (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)

