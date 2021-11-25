Govt committed to improving ease of doing business: Niti VC

Left Menu

The government is committed to improving the ease of doing business in the country, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday.It is now one of the commitments of this government to try and resolve and improve the ease of doing business on the ground, Kumar said at an event organised by Swadeshi Jagran Manch.He said the Prime Minister in his August 15 speech had said that the government wants to reduce the regulatory and compliance burden on businesses.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 22:03 IST
He said the Prime Minister in his August 15 speech had said that the government wants to reduce the regulatory and compliance burden on businesses. Kumar said unfortunately there are 67,000 compliance burden at present in the country if one looks at the Centre, states and municipal levels.

So far, 1,200 regulations have been removed and others are being looked into, he added.

''We are in the business of actually making the life of our businessmen better and improving the living conditions of general people. We are committed to that and we will do it,'' Kumar said.

According to him, the reforms undertaken by the government in the last seven years have been far bigger and larger than taken during 1989 to 1995. ''From that basis we are saying that we have now laid foundation for the rapid growth for the years to come,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

