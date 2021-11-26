PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Vitol buys back African fuel business Vivo in 1.8 billion pound deal https://on.ft.com/3HWqCMs - Huel weighs London IPO as appetite for plant-based meal replacements grows https://on.ft.com/3FS1cxT

- M&B warns of threat from rising costs https://on.ft.com/3xme2RY - Singapore regulator warns DBS Bank over prolonged service outage https://on.ft.com/3l930uy

Overview - Commodities trader Vitol plans to acquire UK-based Vivo Energy Plc in a deal that would value the company at 1.8 billion pounds ($2.40 billion).

- Meal replacement manufacturer Huel hired advisers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase Co as the company eyes to go public in London that could take place next year. - Pub and restaurant company Mitchells & Butlers Plc has raised concerns over the steep increase in utility bills, along with rise in labour costs and taxes, that could impact the company as it is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

- The Monetary Authority of Singapore said that would consider taking action against DBS Bank as the lender struggled to bring a three-day outage of its service under control. ($1 = 0.7515 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

