Philippines suspends South African flights over coronavirus variant
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:35 IST
The Philippines suspended inbound international flights on Friday from South Africa and other countries with cases or the likelihood of cases of a new coronavirus variant, the presidential office said.
Flights and passengers coming from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique were banned until Dec. 15.
