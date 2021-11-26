Philippines suspends South African flights over coronavirus variant

The Philippines suspended inbound international flights on Friday from South Africa and other countries with cases or the likelihood of cases of a new coronavirus variant, the presidential office said.

Flights and passengers coming from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique were banned until Dec. 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)