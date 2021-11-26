UK says 'significant gap' with EU over N.Ireland, ready to use Article 16
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Brexit minister said a "significant gap" remained in talks with the European Commission over trade with Northern Ireland, and it was ready to take unilateral action if needed. "We would still like to find a negotiated solution," David Frost said on Twitter after meeting European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic in London.
"But the gap between our positions is still significant and we are ready to use Article 16 to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement if other solutions cannot be found." The two will meet again next Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk sells $5 bln in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
HC asks Centre, Google, Twitter to respond to man’s plea to remove articles on his conviction in criminal case
Twitter to show full-sized images on web
Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make first public appearance since hospital stay
Britain's Queen Elizabeth to attend Remembrance Sunday service