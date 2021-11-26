Left Menu

UK says 'significant gap' with EU over N.Ireland, ready to use Article 16

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:22 IST
UK says 'significant gap' with EU over N.Ireland, ready to use Article 16
Britain's Brexit minister said a "significant gap" remained in talks with the European Commission over trade with Northern Ireland, and it was ready to take unilateral action if needed. "We would still like to find a negotiated solution," David Frost said on Twitter after meeting European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic in London.

"But the gap between our positions is still significant and we are ready to use Article 16 to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement if other solutions cannot be found." The two will meet again next Friday.

