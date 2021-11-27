Nigeria lifts restrictions on emirates flights - aviation minister
Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 27-11-2021 01:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 01:42 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
Nigeria has lifted restrictions on Emirates flights, the aviation minister said on Friday.
In March, Nigeria suspended Emirates from flying into or out of its territory after the carrier imposed additional COVID-19 test requirements on passengers from the country. (Reporting By Felix Onuah; writing by Libby George; editing by Mark Porter)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement