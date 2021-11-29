INHERITCOIN Launches on Buyucoin.com Exchange

Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir) INHERITCOIN, one of the most renowned cryptocurrencies in the world is now available for trading at Buyucoin.com, India's most reliable crypto exchange. The cryptocurrency is decentralized and is currently available at a value of $1.00. It has a fixed supply of 100 million tokens, for a total market cap of $100,000,000. INHERITCOIN is backed by notable fund and asset management groups. 'The currency is secured by inherits of computers worldwide on the Ethereum blockchain. It can be used as both a store of value and a means of transaction. INHERITCOIN's unique limited supply makes it especially ideal as a store of value with unlimited upside. It can also be transferred in fractional amounts (up to 18 decimals), allowing it to be used for microtransactions as well,' said J Philip, COO, INHERITCOIN. With the currency now launched on Buyucoin.com, one can simply signup, complete the KYC process and start trading with a credit or debit card. A number of renowned celebrities including Mahesh Bhupathi, AneriVajani and Karan Wahi have endorsed INHERITCOIN owing to its unbound growth potential. The cryptocurrency operates as an ERC-20 smart contract on the Ethereum Blockchain. About INHERITCOIN INHERITCOIN is backed by Institutions & leading funds & asset management groups from its inception, and many more joining before going mainstream. For more information, please visit inheritcoin.io.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)